- Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Are Muslims getting free from the clutches of maulanas?
Narendra Modi is fighting a decisive battle against the fanatic maulanas. This is not a matter of votes. This is not even a matter of religion. This is a matter of Rajdharma. You can take the data of any election, every data proves one thing that Muslims do not vote for Modi.
