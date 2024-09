Updated on: September 05, 2024 22:19 IST

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Why is there a war of words between Yogi and Akhilesh?

The war of words between UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the bulldozer continues. Akhilesh Yadav has once again given a statement about the bulldozer and has hit back at CM Yogi's statement.