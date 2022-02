Updated on: February 20, 2022 23:16 IST

CM candidate insecure about his seat, had to seek his father's help: PM Modi targets Akhilesh Yadav

Attacking Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the chief ministerial candidate was "insecure" about his seat and had to seek help from his father whom he had "humiliated" to capture the party. ''The seat, which these people considered as the safest, is also getting out of their reach," Modi said at a rally here, in an apparent reference to the Karhal constituency from where Yadav is contesting in his family stronghold of Mainpuri.