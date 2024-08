Updated on: August 22, 2024 22:00 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Yogi model of UP, only solution for Mamata Didi's Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is now addressing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A gruesome murder and rape occurred in Kolkata, and while the police—under Mamata Banerjee's administration—are being accused of a cover-up, she is seemingly searching for excuses.