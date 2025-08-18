- News
What's the Truth? PM Modi Declares Relentless War – End of Pakistan?
Haqikat Kya Hai
What's the Truth? PM Modi Declares Relentless War – End of Pakistan?
In the last 48 hours, Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir has issued three clarifications. Ever since PM Modi announced 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' from the Red Fort, Munir has been busy justifying Pakistan’s position—claiming he has no intention of overthrowing the state.
