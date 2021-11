Published on: November 01, 2021 21:51 IST

What evidence is Devendra Fadnavis planning to produce against Nawab Malik after Diwali?

Devendra Fadnavis claimed that NCP leader Nawab Malik has connections with the Underworld. Responding to Nawab Malik's charges that 'drug business' flourished during BJP-Shiv Sena tenure in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said that he will produce evidence establishing Malik's connection with the underworld.