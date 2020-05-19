Lockdown 4.0: Bus services resumed in Delhi
Top 100 coronavirus related news from across the country | May 19, 2020
Book, liquor shops to open in Jharkhand during lockdown 4.0: CM Soren
Recommended Video
Lockdown 4.0: Bus services resumed in Delhi
Top 100 coronavirus related news from across the country | May 19, 2020
Book, liquor shops to open in Jharkhand during lockdown 4.0: CM Soren
Vande Bharat Mission: Over 80 Indians from London arrive at Varanasi airport
Top News
Odisha, Bengal brace for impact as Cyclone Amphan draws nearer
Mumbai: Thousands of migrants gather at Bandra railway station after rumours of special trains
Railways to run 200 non-ac timetabled trains daily from June 1, online bookings soon: Piyush Goyal
UP Police registers FIR against Priyanka Gandhi's PA, state Congress president
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally at 37,136 with 2,127 new cases; 76 deaths
Cyclone Amphan and Covid 19: NDRF gets ready to tackle dual calamities
Latest News
Yoga for migraine: Swami Ramdev suggests Anulom Vilom, Jal Neti Kriya and ayurvedic medicines
Italian government gives go-ahead for Serie A teams to resume full team training
Premier League confirms 6 coronavirus positive cases from 3 clubs ahead of training resumption
Sweat will make ball heavier, teams can use 2 new balls from both ends: Harbhajan on saliva ban
Aaj Ki Baat: How rumours led to huge crowds assembling at Bandra, Mumbai and Ghazipur UP border
Congress buses bringing migrant laborers stuck at UP-Rajasthan border
Lockdown 4.0: Heavy traffic congestion seen at ITO and Yamuna Bridge area in Delhi
Defying lockdown norms, huge crowd of migrant workers gathered outside the Bandra railway station
Huge crowd of migrant workers gather at Delhi-Ghaziabad border aiming to reach their hometown
Coronavirus Updates: May 19, 2020 | As it happened
COVID-19 death toll in Delhi climbs to 166; cases mount to 10,554
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally at 37,136 with 2,127 new cases; 76 deaths
Karnataka govt issues SOP for hair cutting salons, parlors
Vizag gas leak: SC asks LG Polymers to move NGT
66 trains to take more than one lakh migrant labourers back home to Bihar on Wednesday
Employees' PF contribution can go higher than 10%, not of employers: Labour ministry
Senior citizens to get high rate for longer tenor deposits: HDFC Bank
E-commerce players see strong demand for non-essential goods from red zones
Sebi allows mutual funds to make additional investment in govt bonds
Bajaj Finance Q4 profit slips 19 per cent to Rs 948 crore
Boney Kapoor's domestic help tests COVID-19 positive, producer says 'everyone at home are fine'
#HappyBirthdayNTR: Fans flood Twitter with wishes ahead of RRR actor Jr NTR's birthday
Kangana Ranaut dons sister Rangoli Chandel's old saree for house warming puja. See photos
Kartik Aaryan brings 'sexy' back with latest video, credits sister Kritika for new look
Gulabo Sitabo Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana shares glimpse of Shoojit Sircar's 'priceless jodi'
Premier League confirms 6 coronavirus positive cases from 3 clubs ahead of training resumption
Earn it, don't demand it: Virat Kohli shares workout video amid lockdown
Italian government gives go-ahead for Serie A teams to resume full team training
Sweat will make ball heavier, teams can use 2 new balls from both ends: Harbhajan on saliva ban
India cricketers will need 6 to 8 weeks of training camp before international action resumes: Arun
This COVID-19 Hotspot tracker can check if you are in Containment Zone: Here's how it works
MIUI 12 unveiled globally: Features, availability and more
Poco Pop Buds truly wireless earphones launching in India soon: All you need to know
Motorola Edge+ launched in India: Features, price and more
iQOO Z1 5G with 144Hz display launched: Price, specifications and more
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) May 17: Astrological predictions for Aries, Leo, Taurus, Aquarius
Vastu Tip: Never keep mirror in south and west direction
Lord Badrinath temple all set to open tomorrow morning with grand flower decorations
Aerobics at any age a super treat for your brain
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why