Watch India TV program Haqikat Kya hai to know the truth behind the story.
Exclusive: How rioters destroyed two private schools in Delhi during riots
Northeast Delhi violence: Stories of pain, anger and indomitable spirit
Delhi Violence: We have registered 123 FIRs so far, says MS Randhawa
Recommended Video
Exclusive: How rioters destroyed two private schools in Delhi during riots
Northeast Delhi violence: Stories of pain, anger and indomitable spirit
Delhi Violence: We have registered 123 FIRs so far, says MS Randhawa
Families share stories of grief over losing loved ones in Delhi violence
Top News
Delhi violence: When Kapil Mishra and Tahir Hussain used to be buddies
Kanhaiya Kumar wants fast-track court trial to bring out "misuse" of sedition law
Nobody will lose citizenship, why is Opposition lying on CAA? Amit Shah asks
Live Score India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1: Toss delayed due to rain in Christchurch
Nirbhaya Case: Convict Pawan Gupta files curative petition asking commutation of death sentence
Coronavirus outbreak: Indian markets down by 1,500 points; Rs 5.5 lakh crore wiped off in 24 hrs
Latest News
Live Streaming India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1: Watch IND vs NZ live cricket match online
Novak Djokovic saves 3 match points against Gael Monfils to enter Dubai Championships final
Kagiso Rabada ruled out of four weeks; will miss three-match ODI series against India
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard does not have timetable for Christian Pulisic return
Violence in Delhi due to 'incitement' of Muslims: Naqvi
Delhi violence: When Kapil Mishra and Tahir Hussain used to be buddies
Sushil Modi alleges dismal performance during RJD rule
Kapil Mishra a ‘blot,’ demand his immediate arrest: DSSW students’ union disown BJP leader
Delhi violence: As the death toll rises to 42, calls for judicial probe grow shriller
Sonbhadra: Boulder falls on mine workers, 2 rescued while 4 more feared trapped
DCW notice to Delhi Police on crime against women during communal clashes
Kanhaiya Kumar wants fast-track court trial to bring out "misuse" of sedition law
Kanhaiya Kumar Prosecution: Delhi BJP welcomes AAP government's green signal
NITI Aayog selects Jammu and Kashmir for pilot project on UNDP SDGs
The growing defence ties between Turkey and Pakistan: Should India be worried?
Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi to be present at US-Taliban peace deal signing: Report
Nepal's former deputy PM injured in road accident
Low levels of COVID-19 found in Hong Kong patient's pet dog
New virus has infected 83,000 globally, caused 2,800 deaths
'Thappad' movie review: Taapsee Pannu is brilliant in this giant-sized mirror to the society
Deepika Padukone to be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4? The actress answers
Angrezi Medium Song Nachan Nu Jee Karda: Radhika Madan grooves like Michael Jackson in peppy track
Tiger Shroff will make your eye pop in suit-up look for Heropanti 2. See first poster
An actor is never bigger than a film: Taapsee Pannu on #BoycottThappad Twitter trend
Riteish Deshmukh's younger son Rahyl is a ball of energy and these pics are proofs
Tara Sutaria and Ileana D'Cruz show us how to slay in black
1st Test: New Zealand thrash India by 10 wickets in Wellington, take 1-0 lead
Sridevi death anniversary: How legendary actress ruled South cinemas before stepping into Bollywood
1st Test: Rahane, Vihari hold fort after Boult runs through Indian top-order on Day 3
Live Score India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1: Toss delayed due to rain in Christchurch
Asia Cup to take place in Dubai, both India and Pakistan will play: Sourav Ganguly
Kagiso Rabada ruled out of four weeks; will miss three-match ODI series against India
Novak Djokovic saves 3 match points against Gael Monfils to enter Dubai Championships final
IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: 7 key areas Team India need to work on in Christchurch
Muslim man from Meerut prints photos of Hindu Gods on wedding invite
Google Doodle celebrates illustrator Sir John Tenniel's 200th birth anniversary
Eighty-one-year old becomes TikTok sensation with funny cooking videos
Mera Bharat mahaan. Because, JCB excavator and jugaad rock
Tesla founder Elon Musk reveals he's a 3000 year old vampire. Netizens say we knew it!
Bihar assembly passes unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based census
Elections for Gujarat's 4 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26
Polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: Election Commission
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How to register as a voter?
Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat bypolls postponed after security threat
Daily Horoscope February 28, 2020: Great day ahead for Aries, Pisces and other zodiac signs
Radhika Madan asks women to not feel awkward with bra straps showing
People who eat less fruit, vegetable more prone to anxiety
Vastu Tips for Home: Never keep first aid box in the kitchen. Here’s why
Vastu Tips: Keeping broken or cracked idols of Gods at home attracts negative energy
PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update releasing on March 3: Here's what to expect
Realme 5 Pro, Realme X start receiving Android 10 based RealmeUI update: How to download
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB variant launched in India: Price, specifications and more
WhatsApp tricks: Here's how you can share short videos as GIFs
iQOO, Realme fighting to become first 5G smartphone brand. But what about Jio, Airtel, Vodafone?
NTA APRIT Result 2020 expected today. Direct link
RSCIT Result 2020 for January Exam declared. Direct link to download
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 declared. Here's how to check
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019 declared. Direct link to download
ICSI CS Professional result 2019 declared. Direct link to download