SP-RLD release first list of 29 candidates for UP polls
UP Election 2022: Which party will win most votes in Hapur? | Public Opinion | EP. 41
Muqabla | Will Yogi contest UP election from Ayodhya?
Recommended Video
SP-RLD release first list of 29 candidates for UP polls
UP Election 2022: Which party will win most votes in Hapur? | Public Opinion | EP. 41
Muqabla | Will Yogi contest UP election from Ayodhya?
UP Election 2022: Yogi likely to contest from Ayodhya; BJP banking on 'Ramlala' for victory?
Top News
Guwahati-Bikaner Express derails near Domohani in Bengal; 5 dead, rescue ops on | LIVE
UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party, RLD release first list of candidates
Delhi's Covid positivity rate now at alarming 29.21%, 31 deaths reported today
During Covid meet with PM, Punjab CM Channi says 'sorry' for security lapse using Urdu couplet
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
Why BJP faces uphill task of repeating 2017 show in western UP in first phase voting
Latest News
Opinion | Why MLAs and ministers in UP are changing their parties
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: South Africa on firm footing for series win despite Pant's hundred
Sushmita Sen reacts to 'random news' of adopting a son, shares adorable photo with Amadeus
ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad spoil Chennaiyin's top-four hopes with a 1-1 draw
SP-RLD release first list of 29 candidates for UP polls
Muqabla | Will Yogi contest UP election from Ayodhya?
UP Election 2022: Which party will win most votes in Hapur? | Public Opinion | EP. 41
Guwahati-Bikaner Express train derails near Domohani in West Bengal, casualty feared
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: The real story behind Muzaffarnagar religious conversion
Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP likely to release first list of candidates tomorrow
Why BJP faces uphill task of repeating 2017 show in western UP in first phase voting
No day passes without news of leaders quitting BJP: Sharad Pawar on desertions in UP ahead of polls
'Ideological differences with Samajwadi Party': Shiv Sena rules out alliance in UP
Poll effect? No change in petrol, diesel prices for the last 69 days
14 terrorist neutralised in 8 operations this year till now, says J&K DGP Dilbag Singh
During Covid meet with PM, Punjab CM Channi says 'sorry' for security lapse using Urdu couplet
Delhi's Covid positivity rate now at alarming 29.21%, 31 deaths reported today
Maharashtra reports no Omicron cases today, logs 46,406 fresh Covid cases
Guwahati-Bikaner Express accident: List of worst train mishaps in India
Indian-origin professor appointed Oxford University business school Dean
Pakistan's passport ranks fourth-worst for international travel: Report
Kabul faces blackout as Uzbekistan's electricity to Afghanistan down by 60%
Nigeria lifts its ban on Twitter after seven months
Omicron variant less severe, but remains dangerous for those unvaccinated: WHO chief
India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: South Africa on firm footing for series win despite Pant's hundred
IND vs SA: Sachin and legends all praise of Pant 'counter-attacking' century on Day 3
PKL 2021-22: Maninder Singh helps Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas
ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad spoil Chennaiyin's top-four hopes with a 1-1 draw
Djokovic in Australian Open draw as visa saga continues
Sushmita Sen reacts to 'random news' of adopting a son, shares adorable photo with Amadeus
Prithviraj to KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt is set for a power-packed film calendar in 2022
Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan, Kamya Panjabi, Neha Bhasin take sides in Shamita-Tejasswi's fight
Ranveer Singh confirms Simmba will be a franchise, says it is his 'favourite character'
Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz leaves behind Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill in Twitter popularity
LIC IPO to hit markets by March; draft papers to be filed with Sebi by January end
RIL signs MoU for investment of Rs 5.95 lakh cr in green energy, other projects in Gujarat
RBI likely to change policy stance, hike interest rates by 100 basis points this year
Retail inflation rises to 5.59% in Dec from 4.91% in Nov: Govt data
Global economic growth likely to derail with COVID, inflation, income inequality: World Bank
Instagram likely testing vertical Scrolling for Stories- Report
Happy Lohri: 7 Best Bluetooth Speakers to choose for any House Party
TAGG launches Verve Active smartwatch with a bigger display at INR 1,899
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launched in India, starting from INR 17,999 onwards
Samsung to launch Galaxy S22 along with flagship Exynos 2200 chipset
Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Sussanne Khan: Rumoured relationships of celebs
Sushmita Sen, Sunny Leone to Raveena Tandon, Bollywood celebs who inspire people to adopt a child
Happy Lohri 2022: Planning a glam look this festive season? Here are 8 options to inspire you
Actors who have undergone body transformation to ace the superhero role
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turns 1; a look at pics of toddler shared by Virushka
Covid virus starts losing ability to infect within 5 minutes in air: Study
Know why Covid deaths are increasing despite vaccination
Omicron Scare: How symptoms of COVID-19 changed over the three waves
Is Covid virus airborne? Study claims it loses ability to infect within 5 minutes in air
How Covid infection affects your liver? People with cirrhosis may be at increased risk
Spaghetti and fork freeze mid-air in US due to extreme cold, photo goes viral
'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' singer Sahdev recovers after accident, thanks fans for wishes
Fans call Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's breakup SHOCKING, share reactions on Twitter
'Time Traveller' makes bizarre claims for 2022, says alien civilisation will be discovered on Earth
Saina Nehwal reacts to Siddharth's apology, says don't know why it went viral