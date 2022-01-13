Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
  5. UP Election 2022 : SP-RLD alliance announces first list of 29 candidates

Published on: January 13, 2022 22:17 IST

UP Election 2022 : SP-RLD alliance announces first list of 29 candidates

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.
UP Election 2022 Samajwadi Party Rashtriya Lok Dal Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022

