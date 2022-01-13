Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
  • Delhi reports 27561 cases, 40 deaths in the past 24 hours. Positivity rate shoots up to 26.22 percent.
  • S Somnath, who led the development of GSLV Mk-III, appointed ISRO chief
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu
  • A sharp surge in COVID cases in India; active cases 9,35,310 as on January 12
  • Minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigns from Yogi Adityanath cabinet
  • Congress leader Imran Masood joins Samajwadi Party ahead UP Assembly election
Updated on: January 12, 2022 23:14 IST

UP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath may contest from Ayodhya

The BJP is considering fielding Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Ayodhya as its senior leaders meet to finalise candidates for the assembly polls starting from February 10.
