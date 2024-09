Updated on: September 05, 2024 23:15 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: The man-eating wolf is hungry... looking for a new victim!

There is indeed a river in Bahraich… and we have to cross it… the Ghaghra river is in full spate… even if we see a wolf, it will be difficult to kill it… because we will have to cross the river… the gunmen have also come fully prepared… because today itself a wolf was seen on the banks of the river