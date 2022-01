Updated on: January 07, 2022 22:42 IST

Security lapse rant being made to reap political benefits in other poll-bound states: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hit out at BJP leaders on Friday, alleging that a rant about security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state is being made to reap political benefits in other poll-bound states and save themselves from humiliation as Modi would have had to address a gathering of 500 people when arrangements for 70,000 were made.