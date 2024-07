Updated on: July 03, 2024 23:19 IST

Rahul Gandhi 'instigating' opposition MPs to disrupt PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

he Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Rahul Gandhi of instigating opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) in Lok Sabha to go into the well of the House during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech when he was replying to the motion of thanks to the President's address on Tuesday.