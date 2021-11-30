Tuesday, November 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Covid Omicron threat: 30,000 hospital beds including 10,000 ICU beds available, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
  • No decision on nationwide NRC as of now: Home Ministry tells Parliament
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Haqikat Kya Hai Video
  5. Piyush Goyal defends suspension of 12 MPs, demands apology to nation

Videos

Updated on: November 30, 2021 22:43 IST

Piyush Goyal defends suspension of 12 MPs, demands apology to nation

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the suspension of the 12 members from the Rajya Sabha was important to maintain the dignity of the House.
Piyush Goyal Rajya Sabha 12 Rajya Sabha Opposition MPs

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News