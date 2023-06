Updated on: June 04, 2023 22:09 IST

Odisha Train Accident: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted that Railway Board is recommending a CBI probe into the Balasore Train Tragedy.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday while interacting with reporters asserted that Railway Board is recommending a CBI probe into the Balasore Train Tragedy that claimed 275 lives. The incident, one of the deadliest train accidents in India happened on June 2.