Updated on: August 14, 2024 23:52 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Yadav, Dalit, Muslim...What's the next plan for UP?

By-elections are to be held for 10 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has actively taken charge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to issue guidance on Thursday from the Red Fort. What will happen in UP when Modi's direction and Yogi's action come together?