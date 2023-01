Updated on: January 01, 2023 22:48 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Woman dies after car hits her scooty, drags it for few kms in Kanjhawala

A woman was hit and dragged by a car for a few kilometres in Delhi's Sultanpuri area on early Sunday morning. The victim, who was driving a two-wheeler, was later taken to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.