Updated on: August 28, 2023 22:27 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will the Lok Sabha elections start in next 90 days?

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Update: 26 staunch opposition leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are going to meet for the third time. This meeting will take place in Mumbai. Three big decisions have been taken. The 26 parties calling themselves the India Alliance will contest the elections.