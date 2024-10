Updated on: October 28, 2024 21:34 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Will India's military become number 1? Modi will show his strength

Even today, the disengagement process is going on between India and China on LAC...by tomorrow or the day after, the disputed point on LAC will be completely vacated...the more normal the situation on LAC is becoming...the more the BP of Pakistan across LOC is increasing...