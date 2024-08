Updated on: August 11, 2024 23:11 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: 'We will not leave country or change our religion', says Bangladeshi Hindus

After enduring a week of atrocities and violence, the Hindu community in Bangladesh has awakened. They have raised their voices against the Islamic fundamentalism in Bangladesh. Since yesterday, Hindus have been protesting across the country, with thousands taking to the streets.