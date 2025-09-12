Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Video
  3. Haqikat Kya Hai
  4. Haqiqat Kya Hai : Rahul will shout 'quit the throne', but still Modi will win!

Haqikat Kya Hai

Aap ki Adalat Aaj ki Baat News Astrology Originals Yoga kurukshetra Hakikat Kya Hai Muqabla Entertainment Sports Lifestyle
Updated on:

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Rahul will shout 'quit the throne', but still Modi will win!

A new uproar has started in Nepal. A new war has begun. The same Gen Z on whose strength the coup happened in Nepal..now the same Gen Z has turned on each other. Just now the news has come that Gen Z protesters have clashed with each other outside the Army Headquarters in Nepal.

Advertisement

Related Videos

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Super 100 : Violent clashes in Nepal over interim PM

Super 100 : Violent clashes in Nepal over interim PM
Aaj Ki Baat: Who killed the youth icon in the US, where did Charlie's murderer disappear?

Aaj Ki Baat: Who killed the youth icon in the US, where did Charlie's murderer disappear?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Does Rahul not have the qualities of an opposition leader?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Does Rahul not have the qualities of an opposition leader?
Muqabala: Is there a new plan for Bhaijaan in Bihar?

Muqabala: Is there a new plan for Bhaijaan in Bihar?

Who is Sushila Karki? Nepal's First Female Chief Justice with Strong India Ties

Who is Sushila Karki? Nepal's First Female Chief Justice with Strong India Ties
Delhi Police Busts Pakistan-Linked PAN India Terror Module

Delhi Police Busts Pakistan-Linked PAN India Terror Module
Speed News: PM Modi says India-Mauritius ties go beyond partnership during Varanasi visit

Speed News: PM Modi says India-Mauritius ties go beyond partnership during Varanasi visit
Osama Bin Laden and 9/11 Attack: How a Polio Vaccine Plot Helped Capture the al-Qaeda Terrorist!

Osama Bin Laden and 9/11 Attack: How a Polio Vaccine Plot Helped Capture the al-Qaeda Terrorist!

Aap Ki Adalat

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview

CM Mohan Yadav in Aap Ki Adalat: After becoming MP CM, Mohan Yadav turns up for his biggest interview
Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat

Dhirendra Shastri Interview With Rajat Sharma : Baba Bageshwar In Aap Ki Adalat
Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Manoj Sinha In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Manoj Sinha in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Devendra Fadnavis Interview With Rajat Sharma : Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Smriti Irani Interview with Rajat Sharma : BJP leader Smriti Irani in the dock of 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Smriti Irani Interview with Rajat Sharma : BJP leader Smriti Irani in the dock of 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Anupam Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full interview with Rajat Sharma

Anupam Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Watch full interview with Rajat Sharma
Rekha Gupta In Aap Ki Adalat: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Rekha Gupta In Aap Ki Adalat: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
Kailash Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Kailash Kher in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Kailash Kher In Aap Ki Adalat: Interesting interview of Kailash Kher in 'Aap Ki Adalat'
View All

Aaj Ki Baat

Aaj Ki Baat: Who compared India to Nepal, who saw the nightmare of riots in India?

Aaj Ki Baat: Who compared India to Nepal, who saw the nightmare of riots in India?
Aaj Ki Baat: What will the Nepal Army do now, how will the government be formed in Kathmandu?

Aaj Ki Baat: What will the Nepal Army do now, how will the government be formed in Kathmandu?
Aaj Ki Baat: Why did the youth take to the streets in Nepal, who is behind the violence in Kathmandu?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did the youth take to the streets in Nepal, who is behind the violence in Kathmandu?
Aaj Ki Baat : Is Trump scared from the trio of Modi-Putin and Jinping?

Aaj Ki Baat : Is Trump scared from the trio of Modi-Putin and Jinping?
Aaj Ki Baat: Why was there a ruckus in the West Bengal Assembly?

Aaj Ki Baat: Why was there a ruckus in the West Bengal Assembly?
Aaj Ki Baat: How did China show its strength to America?

Aaj Ki Baat: How did China show its strength to America?
Aaj Ki Baat: Modi's pain over 'mother's abuse', what did he say?

Aaj Ki Baat: Modi's pain over 'mother's abuse', what did he say?
Aaj Ki Baat : Who's scared from India-Russia and China's friendship?

Aaj Ki Baat : Who's scared from India-Russia and China's friendship?
View All

News

Video Captures Exact Moment When Charlie Kirk Was Shot Dead At Utah College

Video Captures Exact Moment When Charlie Kirk Was Shot Dead At Utah College
Charlie Kirk's Assassination Sparks Panic at Utah University, Witness Shares Harrowing Account

Charlie Kirk's Assassination Sparks Panic at Utah University, Witness Shares Harrowing Account
Trump's Close Ally Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah College, Incident Sends Shockwaves Across Nation

Trump's Close Ally Charlie Kirk Shot at Utah College, Incident Sends Shockwaves Across Nation
India-Nepal Border Crisis: Gen Z Protest Leads To Halted Trade As Hundreds of Trucks Stranded

India-Nepal Border Crisis: Gen Z Protest Leads To Halted Trade As Hundreds of Trucks Stranded
Trump Vows Action After Charlie Kirk Assassination: "Will Go After Political Violence Perpetrators"

Trump Vows Action After Charlie Kirk Assassination: "Will Go After Political Violence Perpetrators"
Super 100 : Protest against Sushila Karki begins in Nepal

Super 100 : Protest against Sushila Karki begins in Nepal
Muqabla: Are Modi's opponents scaring in the name of Nepal?

Muqabla: Are Modi's opponents scaring in the name of Nepal?
France Faces Rising Tensions with Police and Protesters Clashing in 'Block Everything' Protests

France Faces Rising Tensions with Police and Protesters Clashing in 'Block Everything' Protests
View All

Astrology

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 11 Sept, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 11 Sept, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 10 Sept, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 10 Sept, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 09 Sept, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 09 Sept, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 08 Sept, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 08 Sept, 2025 : Shubh Muhurat | Today Bhavishyavani with Acharya Indu Prakash
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 07 Sept, 2025: Shubh Muhurat Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 07 Sept, 2025: Shubh Muhurat Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 06 Sept, 2025: Shubh Muhurat Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 06 Sept, 2025: Shubh Muhurat Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 05 Sept, 2025:Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 05 Sept, 2025:Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today
Aaj Ka Rashifal, 04 Sept, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today

Aaj Ka Rashifal, 04 Sept, 2025: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji what your stars are saying today
View All

Yoga

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How can you taste sweet without eating sweets, a drug-free formula for weight loss?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How can you taste sweet without eating sweets, a drug-free formula for weight loss?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Health experts' warning on food, why has the food plate become an enemy?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Health experts' warning on food, why has the food plate become an enemy?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 8 September, 2025 : WHO alert, 50% cases can be prevented

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 8 September, 2025 : WHO alert, 50% cases can be prevented

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: 10 effective yogic remedies that will make your bones strong

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: 10 effective yogic remedies that will make your bones strong

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Swami Ramdev will tell the Indian formula for long life

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Swami Ramdev will tell the Indian formula for long life

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Trouble due to flood and rain...how is health deteriorating?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Trouble due to flood and rain...how is health deteriorating?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Why are beauty products spoiling the faces of girls?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: Why are beauty products spoiling the faces of girls?
Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How to get rid of diseases by changing eating pattern?

Yoga With Swami Ramdev: How to get rid of diseases by changing eating pattern?
View All

Kurukshetra

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Did Modi reject Trump's friendship?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Did Modi reject Trump's friendship?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Coup in Nepal, who will be the next Prime Minister?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Coup in Nepal, who will be the next Prime Minister?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Who are the Gen Z's who are creating revolution in Nepal?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra : Who are the Gen Z's who are creating revolution in Nepal?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Has the Modi-Trump friendship came to an end?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Has the Modi-Trump friendship came to an end?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is 'The Bengal Files' the truth of Bengal?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Is 'The Bengal Files' the truth of Bengal?
Coffee on Kurukshetra: Is Trump badly trapped on tariff?

Coffee on Kurukshetra: Is Trump badly trapped on tariff?
Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why did America say Trump is wrong and Modi is right?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Why did America say Trump is wrong and Modi is right?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Rahul fails in front of Modi's strategy + diplomacy?

Coffee Par Kurukshetra: Rahul fails in front of Modi's strategy + diplomacy?

View All

Muqabla

Muqabala : GEN Z movement in Nepal, brother-nephew ban corruption?

Muqabala : GEN Z movement in Nepal, brother-nephew ban corruption?
Muqabla : Vandalism of national symbol, a turning point in the elections?

Muqabla : Vandalism of national symbol, a turning point in the elections?
Muqabla: Modi's victory factory, opponent's 'Gujarati' entry?

Muqabla: Modi's victory factory, opponent's 'Gujarati' entry?
Muqabla: Modi government's gift before Diwali, huge benefit from GST

Muqabla: Modi government's gift before Diwali, huge benefit from GST
Muqabla : Yamuna water level crossed danger mark, Delhi flooded

Muqabla : Yamuna water level crossed danger mark, Delhi flooded
Muqabla : Derogatory words against PM Modi, what will be the punishment?

Muqabla : Derogatory words against PM Modi, what will be the punishment?
Muqabla: Modi's diplomacy shook the world!

Muqabla: Modi's diplomacy shook the world!

Muqabla: Will Rahul Gandhi apologize to Narendra Modi?

Muqabla: Will Rahul Gandhi apologize to Narendra Modi?

Muqabla: Collapsing Law & Order In Bihar, Who's Responsible?

Muqabla: Collapsing Law & Order In Bihar, Who's Responsible?

View All

Haqikat Kya Hai

Haqiqat Kya Hai : India is making huge preparations for war!

Haqiqat Kya Hai : India is making huge preparations for war!
Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi will not tolerate it anymore, he will take 'revenge'

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi will not tolerate it anymore, he will take 'revenge'
Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi's Meeting With Jinping, Rising Tension For Trump?'

Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi's Meeting With Jinping, Rising Tension For Trump?'

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Munir In Worry Over PM Modi's China Visit

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Munir In Worry Over PM Modi's China Visit

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Will there be a nuclear war between India and Pakistan?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Will there be a nuclear war between India and Pakistan?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Are preparations being made for war to capture PoK?

Haqiqat Kya Hai : Are preparations being made for war to capture PoK?

Haqiqat Kya Hai: India has issued an alert for Pakistan

Haqiqat Kya Hai: India has issued an alert for Pakistan
Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi's Defence Line, Munir's Countdown!

Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi's Defence Line, Munir's Countdown!
View All

Entertainment

Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere

Tom Cruise Walks Red Carpet at Cannes for 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Premiere
Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night

Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria & Heidi Klum Dazzle On The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps

Entertainment Wrap: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce daughter Dua to paps
Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Tabla Legend Zakir Hussain Dies at 73, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Shah Rukh & Salman hug each other at Devendra Fadnavis' Oath Ceremony

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Naga Chaitanya's house decked up with flowers ahead of his wedding with Sobhita

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya arrested for murdering ex-boyfriend

Entertainment Wrap: Vikrant Massey Announces Break From Acting Leaving Fans in Shock

Entertainment Wrap: Vikrant Massey Announces Break From Acting Leaving Fans in Shock

View All

Sports

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: New Zealand End Series on a High, England Walk Away With a 2-1 Win

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: Australia Take Control of Gabba Test but Rain Continues to Have a Say

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: South Africa inch closer to WTC final; ICC Reprimands Head & Siraj

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

Sports Wrap: India bat first against Australia in pink-ball Test in Adelaide

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap

India beat UAE to confirm semis spot in U19 Asia Cup | 5th December | Sports Wrap
Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Sufiyan Muqeem spins Pakistan to series-leading win against Zimbabwe

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: Zimbabwe to face Pakistan; PV Sindhu set to marry Hyderabad-based techie

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

Sports Wrap: India to face Japan in U19 Men's Asia Cup

View All

Lifestyle

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 15 Dec 2024: How to control high blood pressure in winter?

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems

Yoga Tips, 14 Dec 2024: Swami Ramdev Shares Helpful Yogasanas to Treat Thyroid Problems
Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club

Yoga Tips, 7 Dec 2024: Panic regarding health...Enter the '5 AM' Club
Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?

Yoga Tips, 6 Dec 2024: 2 deadly diseases... why have they become the enemy of bones?
Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?

Yoga Tips, 05 Dec 2024: Why has the condition of 'Brain Rot' become the enemy of children?
Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?

Yoga Tips, 4 Dec 2024: This year India may face severe winter, Know why?
Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?

Yoga Tips, 30 Nov 2024: How much has smog increased the risk of allergy and migraine?
Yoga Tips, 29 Nov 2024: How dangerous are the symptoms of 'burnout syndrome' in winter?

Yoga Tips, 29 Nov 2024: How dangerous are the symptoms of 'burnout syndrome' in winter?

View All

Originals

Speed News: PM Modi Calls India, US 'Natural Partners' After Trump's Trade Remarks

Speed News: PM Modi Calls India, US 'Natural Partners' After Trump's Trade Remarks
Why Nepal Changed 9 Prime Ministers in 10 Years- A Timeline Of Kathmandu's Political Chaos

Why Nepal Changed 9 Prime Ministers in 10 Years- A Timeline Of Kathmandu's Political Chaos
Speed News: Nepal Parliament Breached as Gen Z Protesters Set Building Ablaze

Speed News: Nepal Parliament Breached as Gen Z Protesters Set Building Ablaze
Vice President Election: RSS, Caste Factor & Tamil Nadu –Why NDA Chose CP Radhakrishnan as Candidate

Vice President Election: RSS, Caste Factor & Tamil Nadu –Why NDA Chose CP Radhakrishnan as Candidate
Speed News: Shrikant Shinde Calls Emergency Meeting with Shiv Sena MPs for VP Polls

Speed News: Shrikant Shinde Calls Emergency Meeting with Shiv Sena MPs for VP Polls
Speed News: Shrikant Shinde Calls Emergency Meeting with Shiv Sena MPs for VP Polls

Speed News: Shrikant Shinde Calls Emergency Meeting with Shiv Sena MPs for VP Polls
International Literacy Day 2025: Traditional Literacy vs. Digital Literacy, What's the Difference?

International Literacy Day 2025: Traditional Literacy vs. Digital Literacy, What's the Difference?
Taj Mahal Faces Rising Yamuna Levels After Torrential Rain in Uttar Pradesh

Taj Mahal Faces Rising Yamuna Levels After Torrential Rain in Uttar Pradesh
View All
 
\