Updated on: February 11, 2023 23:36 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel 10 thousand 800 kilometers in 4 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel 10 thousand 800 kilometers in 4 days. During this, Modi has 10 public meetings. From Agartala in the East to Mumbai in the West. From Lucknow in Central India to Bangalore in South India, Modi's presence is everywhere.