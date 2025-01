Updated on: January 22, 2025 22:10 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives report on each seat of Delhi

Today from 1 pm to 2.15 pm, for about 75 minutes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on the phone, speaking to the BJP workers of Delhi. PM Modi explained the mantra of winning Delhi to BJP workers today. He also shared his prediction for Delhi. The PM made a big claim about the result of February 8.