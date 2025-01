Updated on: January 24, 2025 22:33 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Preparations done in January, decision out in February

January is about to end. February, March and April are very important for Indian politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to do something big in February and it will start in January 26. What will Narendra Modi do, whom will he meet, what decision will he take? There is uproar in Pakistan ab