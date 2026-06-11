Haqiqat Kya Hai : PoK is ready to merge with India, clear signals are coming! In the next 24 hours, some major news could emerge from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. A massive uprising has erupted in PoK against Munir and the Pakistani army. Not 10,000, not 50,000, not 100,000, but more than 500,000 protesters have taken to the streets in various areas of PoK.