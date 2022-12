Updated on: December 29, 2022 23:37 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi to inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore in West Bengal tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal on Friday (December 30) to launch development projects worth over Rs 7,800 crore in the state and flag off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri.