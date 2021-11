Updated on: November 04, 2021 22:07 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi sends clear message to Pak and China from LoC

A little while ago, Prime Minister Modi made three back to back tweets. One thing was common in all the three tweets of Modi and that was the soldiers of the country. This time too Modi's Diwali was spent with the Army. PM Modi celebrated his Diwali at Nowshera. Watch this special report.