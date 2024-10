Updated on: October 11, 2024 0:10 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: PM Modi calls Ratan Tata a visionary business leader

PM Modi expressed condolences on the death of Ratan Tata, a doyen of industry and philanthropist, and called him "a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being". "He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses.