Updated on: October 01, 2024 0:04 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai:Nasrallah was killed in Lebanon, why the hue and cry in India?

Hezbollah's chief Nasrallah was killed..Now the news is that Nabil Kouk, deputy head of Hezbollah's operations council, has also been killed by Israel..The Israeli army is about to enter the Lebanon border..Outside the border Israel has Have set up your tank army..