Updated on: September 29, 2024 23:25 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Nasrallah Killed: Why did elections in Kashmir take a turn?

Hezbollah chief Nasrallah has been killed, but a surprising picture has emerged from Kashmir. People have taken to the streets, and members of Mehbooba Mufti’s and Omar Abdullah’s parties are mourning Nasrallah’s death.