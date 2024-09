Updated on: September 22, 2024 23:40 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi is winning worldwide... Why are Pakistanis upset?

The US is rolling out the red carpet for Narendra Modi, creating a sense of despair in Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also set to visit the U.S., but despite numerous requests, President Biden has not granted him a meeting.