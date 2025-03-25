Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi come closer to Muslims… why opposition scared? Narendra Modi's Eidi is reaching the homes of 32 lakh Muslims. The sweetness of the vermicelli sent by Modi. The dry fruits and clothes sent by Modi will add to the joy of Eid for 32 lakh poor Muslims and this has made Modi's political opponents, the group of maulanas and muftis very nervous.