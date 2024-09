Updated on: September 23, 2024 22:58 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Modi Boss, Biden's full toss, Shehbaz's fullstop

Pakistan is in disarray. Discussions are going over Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Pakistan. PM Modi's visit to the US dominates the conversation from Islamabad to Lahore to Rawalpindi. There is a huge anxiety in Pakistan over PM Modi's visit to the United States.