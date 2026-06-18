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- Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi and Trump hold tough talks in Evian; discussion on opening the Strait of Hormuz!
Haqikat Kya Hai
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Haqiqat Kya Hai : Modi and Trump hold tough talks in Evian; discussion on opening the Strait of Hormuz!
Just a few minutes ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held talks in the French city of Biarritz. The two leaders had a very productive conversation, engaging in direct, eye-to-eye dialogue.
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