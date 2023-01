Updated on: January 18, 2023 23:01 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: KCR proposes a third front against Prime Minister Modi | Election 2024

Slogans like, 'Ek do theen chaar, desh ke neta KCR,' 'Jai Telangana and Jai jai KCR' in Telugu and catchphrases like 'Bhajapa ko hatayenge, Bhaarath ko Bachayenge' were also heard during the rally which was attended by Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Pinarayi Vijayan, D Raja and Akhilesh Yadav.