Updated on: June 26, 2023 22:54 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: "Is, was and will remain a part of India," Rajntah Singh's statement on PoK

Underlining the menace of terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jammu on Monday said that there should be concrete action against the UN-listed terrorist organisations, which include Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.