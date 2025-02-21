- News
- Video
- Haqikat Kya Hai
- Haqiqat Kya Hai: Is there a foreign hand behind the conspiracy to remove Modi?
Haqikat Kya Hai
Updated on:
Haqiqat Kya Hai: Is there a foreign hand behind the conspiracy to remove Modi?
Which foreign hand is behind the conspiracy to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Was an operation like Bangladesh going to be carried out in New Delhi? Was a money deal struck with America? Had some enemies of Narendra Modi booked the money in advance?
Advertisement
Advertisement