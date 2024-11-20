Thursday, November 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. Haqikat Kya Hai Video
  5. Haqiqat Kya Hai: Is Mahayuti forming government in Maharashtra?

Videos

Updated on: November 20, 2024 23:01 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Is Mahayuti forming government in Maharashtra?

Regarding the results of Maharashtra elections... till now 7 exit polls have come. Chanakya's Exit Poll is telling...Mahayuti can win 152 to 160 seats.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement