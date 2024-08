Updated on: August 08, 2024 22:34 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Indie group's only work...keep doing 'Muslim-Muslim'

To please the Muslims of the country, Modi government took a big decision. Modi government postponed one of its decisions today. To stop the looting taking place in the Waqf Board, the Modi government brought the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Parliament.