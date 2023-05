Updated on: May 09, 2023 23:01 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Imran Khan's supporters set fire to many places including airbase in Pakistan

What is happening in Pakistan right now. The army is under attack. Airbases are being attacked, Rawalpindi is burning, there is only black smoke in the sky of Lahore. In Pakistan, the army is fighting with the public. Pakistan's work is being done. Within last 5 hours only fire, smoke, attack.