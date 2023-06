Updated on: June 13, 2023 23:24 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: How much destruction Cyclone Biparjoy will cause in Gujarat?

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' has an extensive damaging potential and it is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.