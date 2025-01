Updated on: January 18, 2025 22:50 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: How much anti-Modi sentiment in Rahul Gandhi’s Bihar tour?

Rahul Gandhi’s fiery statement, “we’ll throw you out,” was directed squarely at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further asserted, “I will make this happen, no matter what.” While Delhi gears up for elections, political tensions are brewing from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar. On January 20, Rahul plans a f