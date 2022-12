Updated on: December 28, 2022 22:46 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Heeraben, PM Modi's Mother, admitted to hospital, Know about her health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100-year-old mother Heeraben Modi was hospitalised in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night after her health deteriorated. PM Modi has urgently reached to Ahmedabad's hospital from Delhi at around 4 PM today to see her mother.