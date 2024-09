Updated on: September 25, 2024 23:51 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: From Mumbai to Hyderabad... secret gathering of Modi's Opponents

From Mumbai to Hyderabad, a major experiment is unfolding. In Mumbai, this experiment is being led by "Bhaijaan." In Hyderabad, it's being orchestrated by the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Both have one target: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.