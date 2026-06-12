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Haqikat Kya Hai

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Haqiqat Kya Hai : Early trends regarding the liberation of PoK, revolutionaries are creating a stir!

The fire of unrest in PoK has spread to every corner of Pakistan. From Islamabad to Lahore, a rebellion has erupted against the Pakistani army, the government, and Asim Munir in response to the brutality witnessed in PoK.

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