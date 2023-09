Updated on: September 07, 2023 23:12 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: DMK's A Raja calls Sanatana Dharma a social disgrace like HIV, leprosy

What is the truth: A political plan is being hatched against Prime Minister Narendra Modi under a systematic, well-planned, well-thought-out strategy. The leaders making hate tape against Sanatan Dharma are actually targeting Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi's most sure vote bank is the Hindu vote bank.