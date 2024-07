Updated on: July 11, 2024 21:46 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai:Anti-Modi...Constitution ends, Sharia Sharia starts!

Suddenly a new experiment has started against Narendra Modi… in Muslim localities… the group of Maulanas has been activated again at the Chowk intersection. From All India Muslim Personal Law Board to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, everyone is busy working. Meetings have started in closed rooms.