Updated on: February 04, 2022 21:45 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: With Yogi in East and PM Modi in West, will opposition fail in upcoming polls?

All eyes were set on the duo of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath in UP today. While PM Modi addressed voters of 5 districts in West UP, Yogi Adityanath filed nomination in Gorakhpur. Is BJP all set to return to power in UP come March 10? Watch this report.