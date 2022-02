Updated on: February 19, 2022 22:00 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: Will this plan of Yogi stop Akhilesh from winning in Karhal?

The third phase of UP polls will be conducted on Sunday and all parties are eyeing for the seat of Karhal, where Akhilesh Yadav will be competing against BJP's SP Singh Baghel. However, Yogi Adityanath seems to have devised a plan to counter Akhilesh. Watch this report.