Haqikat Kya Hai: Will Mamata Banerjee face defeat in battle of Nandigram?

With Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee set to take on her once-trusted aide Suvendu Adhikari at Nandigram, both the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have pulled out all stops in a bid to win the seat.
